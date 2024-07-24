Raiders Today

BREAKING: Personnel News for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders officially opened the 2024 season today here in Costa Mesa, and moments ago they broke several personnel decisions, and we have them all for you.

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (OL58) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Costa Mesa, Cal.--The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off the 2024 NFL season today by opening training camp here in Costa Mesa.

Despite Coach Antonio Pierce thinking that all 90-players would be ready to go, that turns out to not be the case.

The team moments ago broke several personnel decisions and we have them all for you.

Per the team:

We have placed LB Darien Butler, G Jake Johanning, G Jackson Powers-Johnson, WR Jalen Guyton and T Kolton Miller on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Additionally we have placed WR Michael Gallup on the Reserve/Retired list.

Las Vegas Raiders

Published
