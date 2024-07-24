BREAKING: Personnel News for the Las Vegas Raiders
Costa Mesa, Cal.--The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off the 2024 NFL season today by opening training camp here in Costa Mesa.
Despite Coach Antonio Pierce thinking that all 90-players would be ready to go, that turns out to not be the case.
The team moments ago broke several personnel decisions and we have them all for you.
Per the team:
We have placed LB Darien Butler, G Jake Johanning, G Jackson Powers-Johnson, WR Jalen Guyton and T Kolton Miller on the Physically Unable to Perform list.- Las Vegas Raiders
Additionally we have placed WR Michael Gallup on the Reserve/Retired list.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.