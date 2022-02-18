Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma Sooners

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a coverage linebacker, and Oklahoma’s Brian Asamoah II can be that solution.

Oklahoma Sooner Brian Asamoah II is a linebacker who has developed into one of the best tacklers in college football, and is now ready to take his talents to the NFL.

At 6-foot-1, 228 pounds, Asamoah lines up in the middle of the field, but with his stature, he moves more like a defensive back than a linebacker.

“An extremely raw prospect who struggles with an impatient playstyle, Brian Asamoah II has jaw-dropping flashes in coverage and against the run; if he learns to slow down, he can be a high-level, scheme-versatile starter,” NFL Draft Bible said.

On the other hand, the Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a linebacker who can play coverage.

The Oklahoma linebacker led the Sooners with 90 total tackles (55 solos), four tackles for losses, one sack, one quarterback hurry and two forced fumbles.

Asamoah is a highly explosive and patient defender who flashes in short range. He can close ground quickly and has great range in coverage, a plus in the NFL.

His quick burst and sure tackling can be well utilized on special teams, but I see Asamoah developing into an off-the ball linebacker chasing down players.

Asamoah has had questions about his athleticism since his days at high school.

He is being considered as an undersized linebacker who lacks strength and speed.

His previous 40-yard dash may be haunting him to this day, and regardless of what his time says, he plays faster than his speed, a little too fast at times.

Asamoah is projected to be selected as early as the third round in the 2022 NFL Draft, but all that can change following the NFL Combine.

The Oklahoma linebacker is one player who will be depending on improving his strength and speed numbers at the Combine to improve his draft stock.

No matter where he stands, the Raiders are a team that fits well for the playing style of Asamoah and will be in position to acquire via the draft if he doesn’t get selected early.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter