Georgia Bulldog Channing Tindall has great athleticism for a linebacker, a trait the Las Vegas Raiders would add via the NF Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently out of drafting elite defenders within the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft but in a stacked defensive class, there’s plenty of talent to go by in Day Two.

One of those prospects is Georgia Bulldog Channing Tindall.

“Inside linebacker who proved his toughness and dependability in Georgia's stop unit. Tindall played in a great scheme surrounded by NFL prospects, so projecting his pro potential is a little trickier. He has average size and instincts for work between the tackles, but the pursuit speed and tackling talent to run and hit from sideline to sideline. Play recognition versus the run and pass should improve with additional playing time. Tindall should be an early backup and instant four-phase special teamer with the potential to eventually step into a starting role,” Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network noted.

In his previous two seasons, Tindall did not play more than 80 snaps in a single season, and he became a starter until his senior season.

Last season he played 474 defensive snaps, finished the season as the Bulldogs' third-leading tackler with 67 total tackles (35 solos), added 7.5 for losses, 5.5 sacks, and 26 pressures.

The Georgia product was named AP All-SEC second team and Pro Football Focus gave him an 85.3 overall defensive grade.

“Tindall may be the fastest linebacker in the country. Watching him move from sideline to sideline is a joy,” PFF said.

Impressive scores in the 2022 NFL Combine may have solidified his draft stock with the rest of the Bulldogs who are expected to be selected early.

Tindall topped all linebackers in the vertical drill and clocked a quick run of 4.47 in the 40 yard-dash, the third-fastest among linebackers participating at the combine.

While Tindall might have shined in his senior season surrounded with talent, it might also be that he played under a friendly scheme in Georgia that played to his strengths.

At the next level, he's a weakside linebacker who can be in a blitz-heavy defense. He might not be a well-rounded linebacker and considered by a few a bit undersized, but there’s nothing he can’t do, especially stopping the run.

As for the Raiders, Tindall has the potential to move up into the starting lineup through special packages, and show them what he can do on the field.

Projected as a third or fourth-round pick, I don’t expect many teams will pass on any Georgia talent.

