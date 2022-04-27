Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh

As the Pittsburgh Panthers' top cover cornerback, Damarri Mathis is getting ready for the NFL Draft and could fit the Las Vegas Raiders

Pittsburgh Panther Damarri Mathis salvaged his draft stock by returning to Pat Narduzzi's defense for another season.

The 2022 NFL Draft is just around the corner and there are still a handful of players who the Las Vegas Raiders will consider drafting on Day Two.

Mathis has been the team’s top coverage cornerback for years, but after missing the 2020 season due to a shoulder injury, it was a no-brainer to return for another season.

“Mathis plays with good anticipation and ball skills but lacks the top-end speed and coverage tools needed to play pure press-man coverage. While he's played Cover 3 with some modest success in college, he lacks the traits and poise to do so in the pros. He offers short and intermediate zone-cover talent as a cornerback or dime safety on the next level. His ability to help support the run from the slot could factor in his favor,” NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein said.

The Pitt product was used in many different coverage packages, whether it was press, zone, or man-to-man. Mathis was a vital defensive asset for the reigning ACC champions.

His efforts in the 2021 season earned him an honorable mention on the All-ACC team and a selection to the Reese's Senior Bowl, as he registered a total of 45 tackles (32 solos), six pass breakups, and two interceptions in his final season with the Panthers.

“Mathis is an explosive and physical cornerback. He may even be too physical after tallying 17 penalties across the past two seasons,” Pro Football Focus noted.

At 5-11 and 195 pounds, Mathis is a very physical corner who finishes tackles and brings down ball-carriers in the open field and run support.

There are some flaws to his game, which would get him off the first two rounds of the NFL Draft.

Although recording an official 4.39 on the 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, Mathis’ tape shows him playing too fast at times, and seems to play at that one speed the entire game.

Speed is great to have, but there are times where he needs to slow down and not lose track of receivers.

There’s no getting away from his exceptional athleticism in the secondary and it’s exactly what the Raiders need. His visit to the Raiders shows how interested they are with him.

Projected to go off the board by the third round of the draft, the Raiders are in position to draft a versatile cornerback with great athleticism and production after a season-ending injury.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter