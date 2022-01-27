Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Daxton Hill, Michigan Wolverines

The Las Vegas Raiders often struggled to cover tight ends, and receivers in the middle of the field, Michigan Wolverine Daxton Hill can be the fix to some of the problems.

Michigan Wolverine Daxton Hill’s stock may be on the rise for his versatility in the secondary.

The former five-star recruit in the 2019 class enrolled at Michigan as a safety and later transitioned to playing slot his junior year, making a case of becoming a complete defensive back in college football.

Hill helped the Wolverines to a 12-2 record, Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff appearance. He was named first-team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches, and second-team All-Big Ten by the media.

“Although he is a safety, Hill has the coverage ability of a cornerback with added instincts and lateral agility. He plays hard and through the whistle, often frustrating his opponents with his methods. Hill’s pressing ability at the line of scrimmage can interrupt routes run by receivers and causes them to be out of position when the ball comes,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

Hill wrapped up his senior with 69 total tackles (41 solo), 0.5 sacks, eight pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Coaches will love his versatility to line up in the slot, inside the box, and play deep coverage, but with his size, killer instincts, and great field awareness, is intriguing to any defensive coordinator to have a player that can be a jack-of-all-trades in their defensive scheme.

“Hill’s film from 2019 to 2020 shows increased ability to recognize formations and routes and thus provides him an opportunity to see a play before it happens. The junior defensive back has intriguing lateral agility that can help him travel across the field quickly and his range is unlimited, enhanced by his lethal speed in the middle of the field. Hill has a chance to take a big jump in his junior season and establish himself as a top five defensive back in the 2022 NFL Draft,” added NFL Draft Bible.

Many have him projected to come off the board on the second day of the draft, but the more people watch his film, the more they start talking about him, don't be surprised if there’s a team that would draft him in the first round.

Hill can reach the Raiders in the second to the third round of the draft, and if he does, he would make an impact right away, especially going against tight ends.

