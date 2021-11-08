Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    DeSean Jackson Will Join the Raiders

    DeSean Jackson, the speedster wide receiver will join a Las Vegas Raiders team contending to win the AFC West.
    The Las Vegas Raiders will be adding free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson to their wide receiver group.

    The Raiders were in need of a deep threat replacement after the release of Henry Ruggs III, and they have found their man.

    As of 6:40 AM PT today, a source close to the situation told us, "The deal is not yet done, but it is going to happen."

    As reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Jackson will receive more than the veteran minimum in his contract.

    Jackson tweeted out a few emojis to an Instagram post confirming his move to Las Vegas.

    The Cal product signed with the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason, expecting to make a splash on Sean McVay’s high-powered offense, but frustration rose after he wasn’t seeing the field much.

    The lack of playing time meant it was time for a change, a new team.

    Although things didn’t work out in Los Angeles, both Jackson and the Rams mutually agreed to seek a trade.

    Jackson reconstructed his contract prior to the NFL’s trade deadline, but after failing to find a suitor, the Rams carried on by releasing him shortly after.

    When Jackson arrives in Las Vegas, he will add his veteran experience to a young group of receivers that are hungry to go out and compete on the field.

    His arrival should help the Raiders gain back that deep threat experience they lost with the release of Ruggs.

