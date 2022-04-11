Navy Midshipman Diego Fagot was one of the most consistent linebackers in college football and would fit well with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to add help stopping the run via the 2022 NFL Draft and one player that can help is Navy Midshipman Diego Fagot.

The Midshipmen’s defensive MVP, Fagot was one of the AAC’s most productive tacklers this past season. Elected as one of four team captains by his teammates, one of the greatest honors a Midshipman can receive.

Fagot is not a player you may hear about much leading up to the draft, and it’s not for his performance on the field but the reason he is lining up against an option-run system at Navy.

Adding Fagot to the Silver and Black could not only provide valuable depth at the linebacker position but bring in someone who can help at stopping the run.

At 6-3 and 240 pounds, he has the size to make a living in the run game.

Having to go against the run-option offense at Navy, Fagot has plenty of experience going against the run. He shows very good instincts and seems to know the location of where the ball carrier will be running through.

Fagot does not have the lateral agility or quick speed to play sideline to sideline but that doesn’t stop him from making plays. His high motor will have him fighting through the gaps and finding a way to make a tackle

Last season, Fagot logged 94 total tackles (49 solos), 11 tackles for losses, a sack, an interception, and a defensive touchdown.

According to NFL Draft Bible, Fagot is ranked the sixth-best SAM linebacker, a three-time All-AAC defender, and was the Shrine Bowl defensive MVP.

However, having practiced against the option consistently, Fagot lacks the experience needed to be effective in coverage but for a player that lacks extensive pass coverage skills, he does show the ability to drop back into zone coverage quite well.

Fagot will not be one to line up in man-to-man coverage, and not against a pass-heavy tight end.

Fagot has been in the national spotlight a few times, he successfully converted a fake punt that resulted in the game-winning drive against Army. He also had a great sack on the Shrine Game where he earned Defensive MVP.

The Navy linebacker is likely to be a mid-to-late-round draft pick and in position for the Raiders to use a late-round pick on a player with so much upside.

As a service academy product, he will need to obtain a waiver to delay or defer his military commitment and/or serve around his NFL schedule, which has been approved recently for players who have been signed by an NFL team.

