Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Drake Jackson, USC Trojans

USC Trojan Drake Jackson is a young edge rusher that could fit nicely in the Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft plans

The USC Trojan Drake Jackson is a young player that has his best football ahead of him.

At 20-years-old, he has impressed scouts around the league to receive draft grades as high as the first round, and he is just scratching the surface.

His timeline to develop and contribute gives teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders a chance to add a young player with so much upside.

“[Drake] Jackson’s 2020 campaign established him as one of the top players in the nation. The talented pass rusher boasts special lateral agility and change of direction ability. The Trojan star is difficult to touch when he employs head fakes, jab steps and body language to force an offensive lineman into false steps. What’s more, Jackson has fluid hips and powerful bend to work through half-man engagement,” noted NFL Draft Bible.

Jackson enters the draft talks as an underrated edge rusher/outside linebacker.

At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Jackson is considered to be an undersized edge rusher for a 4-3 base defense, although he can play that position early in his college career.

After losing nearly 20 pounds due to an illness his sophomore year at USC, Jackson’s lighter frame suited well to transition to outside linebacker under a new defensive coordinator.

“The star pass rusher has the length to manage distance and control the nature of engagement. As a pass rusher, Jackson has the all-around athletic profile to threaten the outside and inside tracks. Against the run, the Trojan standout has the strength to bench press, anchor down, fill space, and fill. Jackson even has sufficient spatial awareness to operate in zone coverage; conversely, he has the requisite movement skills to handle man responsibilities underneath. Jackson’s all-around skill set gives him the versatility to play 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end at the next level,” NFL Draft Bible.

Last season at Southern Cal, he excelled as an outside linebacker on a 3-4 defense.

Acknowledging that he is still young, he does need to get stronger at the point of attack, use his hands a little better, and consistently close out tackles in the run game.

All this can be corrected with more reps under his belt and good coaching.

Jackson has received grades of getting selected as high of the first round through the third round on Day Two.

While I don’t see him slipping past the second round, the Raiders will have to decide if depth priorities are more important than selecting the best available player.

