Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeye Haskell Garrett can be a good addition to the Las Vegas Raiders defensive line in the NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a statement during free agency, and will now turn to the 2022 NFL Draft to add depth to a team ready to compete for a championship.

Ohio State Buckeye Haskell Garrett is one prospect who can contribute in the interior of the Raiders' defensive line.

“Garrett attracts double teams often because of his ability on the defensive line, which allows other rushers to get freed and swarm to the ball carrier. He has a quick get-off with an average lower-body explosion. He has the strength to bull rush but plays with a more finesse style to his game. Garrett's swim move is effective and can work when paired with his quick get-off. He has a big motor which is a big reason why he's a leader on the defense. His anchor can produce run stops, as he's not easy to move in the run game. Garrett is not afraid of contact and embraces the challenge of a physical match-up on the interior. The Buckeye defensive tackle is also an intelligent player who can read an offensive line well and adapt on the fly,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

After their major blockbuster trade, the Raiders' first selection will come in on the second day of the draft, pick 86 of the third round and that's where the Ohio State product can be found.

The fifth-year senior was named winner of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, which is presented annually to a player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity.

Garrett is a Las Vegas native, who played high school football at Bishop Gorman prior to attending Ohio State.

In his senior year, Garrett recorded a career-high 22 tackles (10 solos), seven tackles for losses, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries.

Garrett might not have impressive numbers as other high-profile defensive tackles, but his game speaks for itself.

His impact in the game earned him first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American honors from the Associated Press.

At 6 feet and 300 pounds, he has average size and athleticism for a defensive tackle in the NFL, but lacks explosiveness and strength, which he can easily improve in an NFL team.

Garrett shows great technique and finesses when pass rushing, and has shown leadership skills in the locker room, a huge plus coming to a Raiders team ready to compete for many years to come.

