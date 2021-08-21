Johnathan Hankins, DL on a Mission in 21

This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders made it clear to bring in help across the entire defense, including the defensive line, as they have struggled to stop the run and generate a pass rush.

"From the time that I've been here, I feel like this is the most deepest we've been at all positions. This training camp has been a battle, it's gonna be a grind, so we really had to just continue to push forward, show our abilities and figure out how we're going to go about things," Jonathan Hankins said.

Hankins is the only returning defensive tackle on the Raiders roster, and everyone else was brought in through free agency or via the draft.

As he enters his fourth season with the Silver and Black, he's noticed a level of excitement on defense since hiring new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

"His energy, his passion for this game and just the way-- his approach is just second to none," Hankins said. "He's great with players, is great with coaches and he's such a free spirit open guy that makes it easier for you to go out there and play for him and understand this way of scheme in the defense so I'm excited to have him here."

The Raiders recently added two veteran defensive tackles with Gerald McCoy and Ethan Westbrooks, giving more value to a defense and more depth and competitiveness to the team.

The Raiders will be looking to have a solid rotation with a great group of guys up front this season, which already looks like a vast improvement from years past.

Regardless of the veteran signings, the defensive line looks fast and explosive. They might have a rotation with all the players, but they all bring something different to the table, which will keep offenses on their toes.

