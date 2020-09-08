ANALYSIS: Las Vegas Raiders Week One Depth Chart
Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Henderson, Nev. --The Last Vegas Raiders have finally reached week one. They face the rebuilding Carolina Panthers looking to start the season with a big, eastern time zone road win to start the season.
The Raiders are in the middle of a youth movement, and not since 1960 have they moved all-in with youth like they have this season.
Here is the first depth chart of the season:
OFFENSE
LT Kolton Miller Brandon Parker
LG Richie Incognito John Simpson
TE Darren Waller Foster Moreau Jason Witten Derek Carrier
WR Hunter Renfrow Nelson Agholor
RB Josh Jacobs Jalen Richard Devontae Booker
FB Alec Ingold
DEFENSE
NT Johnathan Hankins Daniel Ross
DT Maliek Collins Maurice HurstKendal Vickers
DE Maxx Crosby Carl NassibKendal Vickers
SLB Nicholas Morrow Kyle Wilber
MLB Nick Kwiatkoski Raekwon McMillan
WLB Cory Littleton
LCB Damon Arnette Isaiah Johnson
RCB Trayvon Mullen Keisean Nixon
CB Lamarcus Joyner Amik Robertson
Special Teams
P AJ Cole
H AJ Cole
LS Trent Sieg
KR Jalen Richard Henry Ruggs III Keisean Nixon
PR Hunter Renfrow Henry Ruggs III Jalen Richard
Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter