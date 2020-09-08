SI.com
ANALYSIS:  Las Vegas Raiders Week One Depth Chart

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev. --The Last Vegas Raiders have finally reached week one. They face the rebuilding Carolina Panthers looking to start the season with a big, eastern time zone road win to start the season.

The Raiders are in the middle of a youth movement, and not since 1960 have they moved all-in with youth like they have this season.

Here is the first depth chart of the season:

OFFENSE

WR Henry Ruggs III Zay Jones

LT Kolton Miller Brandon Parker

LG Richie Incognito John Simpson

C Rodney Hudson Andre James

RG Gabe Jackson Denzelle Good

RT Trent Brown Sam Young

TE Darren Waller Foster Moreau Jason Witten Derek Carrier

WR Bryan Edwards Rico Gafford

WR Hunter Renfrow Nelson Agholor

QB Derek Carr Nathan Peterman

RB Josh Jacobs Jalen Richard Devontae Booker

FB Alec Ingold

DEFENSE

DE Clelin Ferrell Arden Key

NT Johnathan Hankins Daniel Ross

DT Maliek Collins Maurice HurstKendal Vickers

DE Maxx Crosby Carl NassibKendal Vickers

SLB Nicholas Morrow Kyle Wilber

MLB Nick Kwiatkoski Raekwon McMillan

WLB Cory Littleton

LCB Damon Arnette Isaiah Johnson

RCB Trayvon Mullen Keisean Nixon

CB Lamarcus Joyner Amik Robertson

FS Erik Harris Dallin Leavitt

SS Johnathan Abram Jeff Heath

Special Teams

P AJ Cole

K Daniel Carlson

H AJ Cole

LS Trent Sieg

KR Jalen Richard Henry Ruggs III Keisean Nixon

PR Hunter Renfrow Henry Ruggs III Jalen Richard

