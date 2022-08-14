Raiders Preseason Update: Minnesota Vikings Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders are a few hours away from welcoming fans back to Allegiant Stadium, as they kick off their week one preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Prior to gameday, we’ll be giving up close look on what the Silver and Black can expect from a Vikings defense that is ready to dethrone the kings of the north.

The Vikings are going through a coaching transition with head coach Kevin O’Connell, but with that being said, they return a star loaded defense that is looking to find the missing pieces here in the upcoming weeks.

The Vikings success can come in the way of a well balanced defense, mixing veterans with hungry young players.

Rookies

The Vikings currently have 19 rookies on their roster, while all might not be playing against the Raiders, there are few defensive players to keep an eye on once they hit the field.

The top rookies to watch for are also their top draft selections, safety Lewis Cine and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

While both rookies were highly praised coming into the draft, they both found themselves battling for starting jobs during training camp.

They will be going up against a Raiders wide receiver group that currently holds 10 players in the roster.

Linebacker Brian Asamoah is another player to watch out for, he can pass rush and stop the run.

Experienced Depth

The Vikings bring a very experienced defensive group to Las Vegas, which is highlighted by star players like linebackers Eric Kendricks, Jordan Hicks, Za’Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter and cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler, Sr.

Who knows if any of these players may suit up on Sunday, but if they do, it will give the Raiders coaches a good glimpse on how some of their players react and perform against a very talented group of defenders.

Defensive Scheme

The team is transitioning away from the 4-3 base defense which they’ve played for years, into a 3-4 defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

"We’re going to be basic, so we’ve got to be clean on our assignments," said Donatell. "We’ve got to be clear in our communicating with one another. We want to tackle well and then we want to influence the football. We’re a team that wants to work the football and put ball pressure on people, and we want to see that. It’s our first chance to see that."

This Vikings defense will look completely different than a year ago. With the new coaching staff and new additions on defense, the team is looking for a shot at redemption and taking the reins of the NFC North.

This game looks to be a tough defensive matchup for both teams.

The Raiders have plenty of firepower on offense, but with a match up like this, flaws can help the Raiders narrow down their search of who will be making the 53-man roster.