Raiders Training Camp Preview: Special Teams

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams find themselves in a great position heading into training camp.

As the Las Vegas Raiders embarked into their new journey with head coach Josh McDaniels, they arrived at training camp with stability in one of the most important positions in the NFL.

The Raiders return all three starters on the kicking unit, both All-Pro place kicker Daniel Carlson and punter AJ Cole, along with long snapper Trent Sieg.

“The only other time I’ve been able to do that is in Indianapolis with Adam Vinatieri, Pat McAfee and Matt Overton. So, it’s nice to come in with established guys, guys that have done a great job in the league in Daniel [Carlson], AJ [Cole] and Trent [Sieg]. Stepping right in and they’re ready to go,” said Special Teams coach Tom McMahon back in March.

All three starters are arriving for their fourth season as a unit with the Raiders without any competition at training camp.

Carlson was named second-team All-Pro after leading the league with 40 field goals last season while also tying New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk with a league-best 150 points.

Cole joined his kicker on the AP All-Pro team last season, named as a first team selection after leading the league in yards per punt average (50) and finished fifth (28) for the most punts inside the 20 yard-line.

Sieg has been a consistent figure in this special teams unit.

He’s only missed two games as a Raider and all this time, he’s been the one snapping the ball to the All-Pro selections.

According to Rick Gosselin’s 2021 special teams rankings, he has the Raiders ranked 11th in the league, due to Carlson’s 93 percent field goal percentage (fourth-best in the league) and Cole’s first-ranked punt average at 50 yards per punt.

After a stellar season, the Raiders secured both Carlson and Cole with new contracts on the same day back in December.

Place kickers around the league proved to be very valuable in 2021.

Twenty placekickers lined up for a potential game-winning field goal on the game’s final play last season, and 18 of them converted a kick.

Carlson would be one of the place kickers would complete a game-winning field goal, who finished the season with making five game-winning field goals for the Raiders, including their Week 18 matchup that sent the Raiders to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

