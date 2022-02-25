Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Mario Goodrich, Clemson Tigers

Clemson Tiger Mario Goodrich could be an option in the NFL Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders

In previous drafts, the Las Vegas Raiders tabbed players from the University of Clemson, and while there’s new management at the helm, they might not shy away from selecting another Tiger in this year’s draft.

Cornerback Mario Goodrich can be the next Tiger to join the line of draftees selected by the Silver and Black.

Goodrich’s career at Clemson took a while to flourish and when it did, it was often overshadowed by his teammate, Andrew Booth Jr.

“Great play strength. Reroutes receivers with his arms and won’t get pushed off his square from physical pass catchers. Forces receivers to play through his frame which is when he’s at his best. Has the long speed to run far downfield on the outside. Instincts in zone allow him to interrupt throwing lanes. Doesn’t fall for eye candy on the outside. Great tackling form and makes a ton on plays solo. Physical enough to bust the bunch at the line of scrimmage,” NFL Draft Bible said of Goodrich.

Goodrich was credited with 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in his senior season.

He earned third-team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus and first-team All-ACC recognition for his performance as a senior in 2021.

Goodrich is a former high school receiver and his experience at that position showed why he has great hands securing interceptions.

Passes caught underneath him would be stopped at the point of attack, but he found himself falling behind bigger and faster receivers.

Goodrich could gain the strength and ability to play up against those receivers with some time at an NFL gym.

Overall, Goodrich is an all-around coverage corner, that excelled in run support. His playing style might have teams moving him to safety at the next level.

The Clemson product has been ascending in NFL Draft boards after winning the MVP during a victory in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl and a strong showing at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Goodrich's draft stock has jumped from a sixth-round projection to a fourth selection, where the Raiders can profit from drafting a cornerback who's ready to make a name for himself.

