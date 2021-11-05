Raiders Sign LB Marquel Lee

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced the signing of linebacker Marquel Lee to the active roster.

Lee is no stranger to the Silver and Black. He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round (168th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He spent the first three years of his career with the Raiders, before signing this offseason with the Buffalo Bills.

After his short stint in Buffalo, Lee returned home to the Silver and Black as a member of the practice squad.

The standout player out of Wake Forest played well as an inside linebacker and contributed in special teams before injuries slowed him down.

In his NFL career, Lee has appeared in 36 games with 19 starts, recording 85 tackles (51 solo) with three passes defended.

Lee will have another opportunity to show the Raiders if he is worthy to be on the active roster.

Additionally, the Raiders re-signed quarterback Nathan Peterman and wide receiver Marcell Ateman to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released tackle Dan Skipper from the practice squad.

The Raiders are being smart with their moves as they sit atop of the AFC West (5-2) record.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter