Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Raiders Sign LB Marquel Lee to Active Roster

    Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee receives another opportunity on the main roster.
    Author:

    The Las Vegas Raiders have announced the signing of linebacker Marquel Lee to the active roster.

    Lee is no stranger to the Silver and Black. He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round (168th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft.

    He spent the first three years of his career with the Raiders, before signing this offseason with the Buffalo Bills.

    After his short stint in Buffalo, Lee returned home to the Silver and Black as a member of the practice squad.

    Read More

    The standout player out of Wake Forest played well as an inside linebacker and contributed in special teams before injuries slowed him down.

    In his NFL career, Lee has appeared in 36 games with 19 starts, recording 85 tackles (51 solo) with three passes defended.

    Lee will have another opportunity to show the Raiders if he is worthy to be on the active roster.

    Additionally, the Raiders re-signed quarterback Nathan Peterman and wide receiver Marcell Ateman to the practice squad.

    In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released tackle Dan Skipper from the practice squad.

    The Raiders are being smart with their moves as they sit atop of the AFC West (5-2) record.

    Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

    Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

    Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

    USATSI_16633520_168390101_lowres
    News

    OBJ Departs from Cleveland

    58 minutes ago
    Member Exclusive
    Raiders sign LB Marquel Lee to active roster
    GM Report

    Raiders Sign LB Marquel Lee

    32 seconds ago
    USATSI_17021701_168390101_lowres
    News

    Preview: Giants Defense vs. Raiders Offense

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16978215_168390101_lowres
    News

    Five Raiders Named to PFF Midseason All-Pro Team

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16797495_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders 2022 Draft Watch: Week 9

    20 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    New York Giants Helmet
    The Black Hole+

    Behind Enemy Lines: Giants (2-6) vs. Las Raiders (5-2)

    Nov 4, 2021
    Derek Carr 110321.jfif
    News

    Derek Carr Has No Time for Social Media Negativity

    Nov 4, 2021
    DEREK CARR ELI MANNING
    The Black Hole+

    History of the Giants vs. Raiders

    Nov 4, 2021