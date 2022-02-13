Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Martin Emerson, Miss State

Mississippi State Bulldog Martin Emerson is a tall and rangy cornerback that can help the Las Vegas Raiders matchup against taller pass catchers.

Mississippi State Bulldog Martin Emerson has the ideal size coaches across the league are looking for the cornerback position.

There’s no uncertainty on the Las Vegas Raiders needing talent and size at the cornerback position, although it is not a major priority, they can find help in the middle of the rounds.

“Long-limbed cornerback with high cut waist and slender build. Excellent feel in zone coverage, naturally sinks with depth on routes without being out leveraged. Shows solid hip fluidity when he is flipping his hips to redirect downhill, making him competitive on routes working back to the quarterback when playing off. Length to compete at the catch point against bigger receivers. Physical player who is good in the run game, fights to shed blocks and is efficient when tackling ball carriers to limit extra yards,” NFL Draft Bible said.

At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Emerson is one of the tallest and rangiest cornerbacks in this year’s draft class, who uses his length to his advantage.

In his last season with the Bulldogs, he closed out the season tallying 49 total tackles (31 solos), and three tackles for lossesal. No sacks, no interceptions and no forced fumbles.

Emerson is not considered a ballhawk defender, though he plays well attacking the ball and only allowed one 25-plus-yard catch this season.

He can schematically fit in any system, and play well in both zone and man coverage.

Emerson excels most when he can use his length and physicality to disrupt the routes on receivers in man-to-man coverages, and his vision and awareness helps him the most in zone.

While Emerson does not shy away from the running game, he does need improvement tackling downfield and wrapping up the ball-carrier over trying to use his body to bring him down.

Drafting Emerson in the mid to late rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft allows the Raiders to secure priorities in the first round.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter