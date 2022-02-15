Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooner Nik Bonitto was one of the most exciting pass rushers and would fit nicely in the NFL Draft with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Oklahoma Sooner Nik Bonitto is another intriguing prospect that the Las Vegas Raiders can add to an already dominating pass rush.

Bonitto’s pass-rushing skills had flown under the radar for quite some time and I believe it's time to acknowledge them and discuss why there’s a chance of the Silver and Black selecting him in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

“A versatile defender with upper-echelon burst and bend, Nik Bonitto has excellent inside-outside versatility as a speed rusher. He has the awareness to capitalize on poor footwork with occasional power moves,” said NFL Draft Bible.

Along with our evaluations, we find a handful of players who excelled at the college level and yet did not receive the appropriate recognition at the national level.

Bonitto is one of those players, he nearly reached double-digit sacks on a limited 2020 season due to COVID-19, earning a 93.6 pass-rushing grade by Pro Football Focus.

The following season, the Oklahoma edge rusher recorded 39 total tackles (23 solo), 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and one forced fumble and earned a 92.5 pass-rush grade by PFF, the second-best grade given among Power Five schools, only behind Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

His astonishing repeat earned him the honors of being selected to a First Team All-Big 12 by PFF, and All-Big 12 Second Team selection by league’s coaches and AP.

His pass-rushing quickness has helped him fly past bigger tackles, but can partially struggle against stronger tackles at the point of attack.

He has shown that he has the ability to drop in zone coverage and play man defense if needed.

Adding his speed, quickness, and agility, to those skills make him a perfect defender who can also disengage blocks, track the ball carrier or play the spy on a mobile quarterback.

Bonitto is better suited in a 3-4 defense, whether the Raiders will switch their defensive scheme is up in the air for now, but if they do plan to change it, Bonitto would be a great addition coming off the edge.

