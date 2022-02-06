Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Phidarian Mathis, Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide's Phidarian Mathis can be an imposing addition for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Alabama Crimson Tide has produced eight interior defensive linemen who have been chosen in the first two rounds of the last six NFL Drafts.

Phidarian Mathis is ready to be the next Alabama interior defensive lineman to be selected in the first rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Alabama product has been a key piece in Nick Saban’s run defense and can be one for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Experienced, active defensive tackle with above average size and good length. Mathis is best when he can shed blockers at the point of attack where he utilizes quick hands to beat aggressive blockers. He is very good against zone blocking, maintaining active feet and displaying lateral moving skills before gaining outside leverage and shedding with a rip move,” NFL Draft Bible said.

Mathis is a versatile defensive tackle who is able to play right away on a 3-4 or 4-3 defense, which is going to be very important in the future of the Raiders defensive scheme moving forward.

In his senior season at Tuscaloosa, Mathis recorded 53 total tackles (20 solo), 12 tackles for losses, and nine sacks.

But most importantly for Mathis was not the stat sheet but the impact he contributed on defense.

While he can be an imposing threat against the running game, his size and strength created havoc on the passing attack as well, with the ability to draw double-teams, and yet he managed to make nine sacks for the season, something the Raiders are looking to get in the interior.

The interior lineman is a day two projection and is currently taking part in the Reese's Senior Bowl practices to raise his draft stock.

Mathis has the potential to be a solid defensive player in the league with enough tools to be effective all over the interior defensive line.

If the Raiders have not yet selected an interior defender in the first round and if Mathis is available, don’t be surprised if the Raiders add his services by way of the draft.

