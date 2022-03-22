Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: LB Quay Walker, Georgia

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to add championship-caliber prospects via the NFL Draft, possibly a Georgia Bulldog named Quay Walker.

The Georgia Bulldogs were loaded with athletic and talented linebackers, and leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to bring a few to Sin City.

The Raiders need to add a skilled, versatile linebacker with elite speed, to help the defense keep up with the offensive weapons in the AFC West.

One of those talented linebackers the Raiders would like to add via the 2022 NFL Draft is Quay Walker.

“Inside linebacker who lines up as an overhang and on the line of scrimmage occasionally. Walker possesses great length. His speed and range are good, getting sideline to sideline and closing quickly. He can carry tight ends up the seam and shows good acceleration. Thanks to his athleticism, Walker excels in pursuit and is dangerous on the blitz, avoiding blocking running backs. He is very good at stacking and shedding, possessing the length and physicality required. In space, he shows quick and violent hands to beat climbing blockers. Walker uses his length to bail him out when he takes an unfavorable angle as a tackler. He is active in coverage with good foot speed, using his length, he can break up passes from behind,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

As talented as Walker is, he might be the one to be left behind from the linebacker corps that helped Georgia win its first National Championship since 1980.

Walker started all 15 games and finished his senior season tied for third-best in tackles with 67 (39 solos), along with 5.5 tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks, 25 quarterback pressures, and three pass breakups.

He led the Bulldogs with eight tackles in the College Football Playoffs Championship Game versus Alabama.

After looking at his tape and watching him perform well in the drills at the NFL Combine, Walker looks to be a solid linebacker that has first-round talent, but he might slip into the third or fourth round. He’s shown to do it all, cover, run support and pass rush.

The Georgia product ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine which ranked him fourth among all linebackers. His speed and ability skills were replicated during the combined drills.

“Walker had to wait his turn at Georgia, but he has become a well-schooled, instinctive linebacker ready for the NFL game. He has good size and clear eyes from the second level, with a talent for recognizing play design. He plays disciplined, team-oriented football but is unlikely to become a top-level playmaker as a pro. Walker is dependable and consistent and projects as a good backup with eventual starter potential at inside linebacker,” Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network added.

The Raiders can ultimately add a player on day two of the draft with first-round talent and bring in his skills and athleticism to a team in need.

