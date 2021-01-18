Reese's Senior Bowl has Helped the Raiders' NFL Drafts

The Reese’s Senior Bowl has had a major impact on the Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft success.

The first step of the NFL draft process starts in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which occurs on January 30.

The all-star game has allowed a group of senior draft prospects to showcase their skills on the field for the last time.

The Senior Bowl is the only all-star game to be coached by a complete NFL coaching staff, and most importantly, it gives the players a chance to connect with current coaches from all 32 NFL teams.

While the Panthers and Dolphins coaching staff have been announced to take charge of this year’s event, it hasn’t stopped the Raiders from getting to know most of the players invited to this event.

The Senior Bowl has been highly successful over the past couple of years, with nearly 40 percent of the draft prospects drafted in the first three rounds, including 10 first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Raiders have been part of that trend. General Mike Mayock has drafted and signed seven prospects over the last two years.

In 2020, the Raiders drafted interior offensive lineman John Simpson from Clemson in the fourth-round (109 overall).

In 2019, the Raiders had signed five prospects, using three of their nine draft picks on players who played in the Senior Bowl, including the first-round draft pick safety Johnathan Abram, fourth-rounder Foster Moreau, and Hunter Renfrow in the fifth-round.

They would sign undrafted free-agents fullback Alec Ingold and wide receiver Keelan Doss to the Raiders roster.

In the last two seasons, we have seen all six players contribute well for the Raiders and have become critical pieces in the Raiders roster.

Currently, the team’s roster holds 11 players that played in the Senior Bowl.

Don’t be surprised if Mayock pays close attention to this year’s game and ends up drafting a handful of players this year.

The Senior Bowl will be broadcasted throughout the NFL Network on Jan.30 at 1:30 CT.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKud1