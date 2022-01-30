Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Roger McCreary, Auburn Tigers

In this year's NFL Draft, Roger McCreary of the Auburn Tigers can be one of the elite cornerbacks drafted in the first round by the Las Vegas Raiders.

In previous years, the Las Vegas Raiders have had the misfortune of drafting an unreliable cornerback in the first round of the NFL Draft, but all that can change in this year’s draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft looks to be loaded with cornerbacks but there’s only a handful of elite prospects projected to be selected in the first round.

Roger McCreary of the Auburn Tigers is one such player whose game has elevated him to be a first-round selection and a starter in the NFL.

“McCreary is an ultra-smooth corner who rarely cedes much in the way of separation. He's been battle-tested with 76 targets but has allowed only 35 catches with 13 pass breakups mixed in,” Pro Football Focus said.

There’s no doubt McCreary has been battle-tested in the SEC, but he’s proved to be one of the best corners in the nation.

According to PFF, McCreary ranked No. 8 nationally with 1.3 passes defended per game and is the sixth-ranked corner and 25th overall prospect in this year’s NFL Draft.

He was named to the AP All-American first team, was a consensus All-American, and first-team All-SEC honoree.

McCreary would fit any scheme in the NFL, he is a confident cornerback that could play inside or out, his ability in man coverage is elite, excelling most in press coverage, and has above-average skills to play in zone coverage.

The Raiders can be in place to draft two defensive backs from Auburn, McCreary in the first round, and safety Smoke Monday in the later rounds, bringing both teammates to Las Vegas.

