Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Verone McKinley III, Oregon Ducks

The Las Vegas Raiders can add a true compliment to the secondary by selecting Oregon Duck Verone McKinley III in the 2022 NFL Draft.

McKinley was a standout player, earning First Team Defense on the 2021 All-Pac 12 Conference Team and the 2021 AP All-America First Team.

“While he lacks ideal long speed and must fine-tune certain nuances in his game, Verone McKinley III is a versatile safety with the intelligence, spatial awareness, route recognition and man coverage ability to succeed in the NFL,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

McKinley returned to an Oregon team, only to cement himself as the leader and general of a young Ducks secondary and excelled all expectations.

McKinley had 77 tackles (44 solo), six pass breakups, one forced fumble, and nation-leading six interceptions in his final season as a Duck.

“He projects as a field general at the next level, similar to Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals). Coaches are also going to love him. Smart, instinctive and tough describe McKinley III to a tee. He is a first-round talent for the 2022 draft,” NFL Draft Bible added.

The more you look at the tape, the more you see the similarities to Baker, even more from his college days at Washington. Their playing style is very similar, and they both have similar sizes.

McKinley is a very intelligent player, his technique is flawless and he rarely makes the wrong decision with his football IQ, he is at the right place at the right time, and he does it consistently.

The Oregon product has first-round talent but can slip off the first round based on other team needs. Drafting a player like McKinley will take the Raiders defense to the next level.

