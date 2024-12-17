How the Raiders Can Draft Complementarily
The Las Vegas Raiders will be one of the most interesting teams to follow throughout this draft process.
The Raiders will have a high selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. If they land the No. 1 overall pick, General Manager Tom Telesco could have many options for what to do with it.
Las Vegas is largely expected to select a quarterback with its first-round pick. The Raiders have struggled at the most important position in football. The Gardner Minshew-Aidan O’Connell-Desmond Ridder trio has not produced the desired results for Coach Antonio Pierce.
Las Vegas has 11 total draft picks: one first-rounder, three day-two picks, and six day-three picks. That is a good draft capital crop for a team with many position groups to address.
The Raiders will have the entire draft at their disposal if they land the top pick. Telesco could trade down and acquire more assets, or he could stay at the top and take the top player available.
If he decides to stay and draft a quarterback, the rest of the draft should be about finding pieces that fit with that quarterback.
If Telesco drafts Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, they should find players that fit Sanders’ skill set.
For example, the Raiders need wide receivers. They hold the No. 34 overall pick in the draft, which could be used on Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo. The Hurricanes star is a shifty route runner with great athleticism who could be a perfect fit for Sanders’ rhythm throwing.
Not only would the Raiders need to get their next potential franchise quarterback, but they must also provide him with a decent run game. The Raiders cannot ask Sanders to throw the ball 50 times a game, so having reliable running backs would help.
A bell-cow running back like North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton could make sense with one of the Raiders’ two third-round selections.
Offensive line and defensive depth would be good investments with the rest of the Raiders’ day-three picks.
It would behoove Telesco to draft players who complement each other. Building team chemistry through one of the most important draft classes in the organization’s history would be a great start to the rebuild.
