Jack Jones on the Addition of Christian Wilkins
The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense entered last season wanting to prove they had improved from the season before. After the Raiders finished 5-4 in the second half of the season, including winning three of their last four games, the Raiders’ defense ended the season showing signs they were on the verge of becoming one of the best defenses in the league. Once the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels, the Raiders’ defense took the next step under Coach Antonio Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.
Although the Raiders defense ended the season on a high note, they also finished the season with a few voids at critical positions. They lost cornerback Amik Robertson in free agency and had very little depth along their defensive line or on their cornerback unit.
Raiders’ General Manager Tom Telesco used multiple methods to handle both position groups. He used the NFL Draft to select two cornerbacks for the Raiders’ roster, and he used free agency to make one of the most significant signings of any team this offseason. He also signed defensive lineman Chrisitan Wilkins.
The Raiders now have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL. The addition of Wilkins should clog up running lanes in the middle. It should also improve the Raiders’ pass rush. Clogging running lanes and increasing pressure from the defensive line bodes well for the cornerbacks on the roster. Veteran cornerback Jack Jones graded the Raiders defensive line.
"I mean, it's speaks for itself,” Jones said. “You see what them big boys did last year. We get to keep some and then add some? I think our D-line is an A+ if you ask me."
Jones says he and his teammates are excited to return to the field. He notes the team's energy in Organized Team Activities, explaining how well the Raiders players have connected with each other.
"I'm excited. I mean, y'all see the energy we're bringing out there, it's different,” Jones said. “You can feel it, you know I'm saying. So, I think with that pressure and teams feeling that that swag, that team camaraderie that we got, I think that's going to break teams by itself just us going out there being a squad and coming together."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.