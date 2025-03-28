GM John Spytek Reveals Why Raiders Made Smith Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith ahead of free agency shook the NFL world and gave the Silver and Black their long-desired starting signal-caller.
Smith combines experience with talent -- something the Raiders have lacked the past two seasons at the position. He recently told the "Upon Further Review" why he and the organization pulled the trigger on the veteran quarterback.
"As we got into it and we evaluated the options in free agency, the other players that maybe were available via trade, ultimately we arrived at a spot where we thought adding Geno made a lot of sense for us," Spytek said. "It upgraded the position in our opinion. The compensation from a draft capital standpoint wasn't so costly. I mean, I love my picks more than anybody and I gotta remind Coach Carroll how much I love picks. But listen, we used a late third-round pick to hopefully have our starting quarterback here for years to come. And it was too good of an opportunity to pass up."
The move grants the Raiders a lot more freedom in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Before the trade, it was presumed they would likely take a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick -- a huge risk considering this year's quarterback class.
It also ensured that the Raiders did spend a massive amount on a Sam Darnold or other quarterbacks on the market. Smith is not only the right right, but he is an affordable one.
There is a lot to like about the player himself, too.
"Obviously, there's a familiarity with coach and with Geno from Seattle, and really Geno played his best football for coach there," Spytek said. "And, when you've watched Geno through the years, he can throw the football with the best of any of them, honestly. You watch some of the throws he makes over and over again downfield, short, intermediate, the touch is there, the arm strength is there."
Now, the Raiders can focus on investing in the roster's foundation with their top pick, now able to look at quarterbacks later on in the draft.
