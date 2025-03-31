More Experts Beginning to Agree on Raiders' Outlook
The Las Vegas Raiders are a team filled with flaws, with their biggest flaw being their inability to run th ball. Their lack of a ground game has undoubtedly impacted their quarterbacks. No team in the National Football League finished with fewer total rushing yards or games in general.
After making several moves in free agency, the Raiders can now make a statement by putting together another solid draft class. The Raiders have a number of positions they must addressed this offseason, but running back is arguably one of the top positions of need for the Raiders.
Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports recently analyzed the challenging decision the Raiders have ahead of them. Most teams shy away from drafting a running back that high in the draft. However, the Raiders have done a solid job filling holes elsewhere, giving them flexbility fo tet moe
"The Raiders have their new quarterback in Geno Smith, and now they have perhaps the most dynamic offensive player in the class in Ashton Jeanty," Stackpole said.
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY also believes the Raiders will use the sixth-overall pick to select Jeanty. The addition of Jeanty would eliminate one of Las Vegas' primary concerns from the past two seasons. Assuming they add to their offensive line, Jeanty to the Raiders makes sense.
"The Raiders averaged an NFL-low 79.8 rushing yards per game in 2024. It was the lowest rushing average by a team in a single season since 2022. Pete Carroll’s teams in Seattle routinely had stout rushing attacks. Jeanty and Brock Bowers are foundation pieces on offense," Dragon said.
Las Vegas faces a critical offseason, as they have started a new era in the franchise's history. The Raiders are looking to turn things around after two consecutive rocky seasons filled with much more losing than winning. Adding a talented player like Jeanty could help turn things around.
The Raiders must remain aggressive this offseason, as they look to assemble a more competitive roster over the next few weeks and months. Las Vegas has reason to be hopeful for improvement next season but only if thy continue adding to their roster, especially along the offensive line.
