What to Expect From Raiders' Geno Smith and Chip Kelly
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new duo next season at the quarterback position and at the offensive coordinator position.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager Spytek traded for the quarterback they wanted, Geno Smith. Smith gives the Raiders a massive upgrade for the team. They have been looking for a quarterback like Smith for a long time. Now that they have him, he will build that chemistry with the team and all the coaches. He reunites with Carroll after they spent time together in Seattle, and Carroll helped Smith turn his career around.
Carroll and Spytek also hired Chip Kelly to be the team's new offensive coordinator. Kelly has a lot of experience at the NFL level as well. He is a good play caller and the Raiders were looking to bring in a player caller who knows how to get an offense going in the right direction. That is exactly what the Raiders need. They do not need a new player caller who has never called plays before.
Kelly, last season, called the plays at Ohio State. His offense at Ohio State was one of the best in the country in college football. Ohio State won the National Championship, and that got Kelly another opportunity in the NFL with the Silver and Black.
Now the pairing of Smith and Kelly is going to be fun to see. Both have experience in the league. And Kelly's offensive scheme will fit Smith's. Kelly will mix it up and it will do the Raiders and Smith good. This offense is going to look completely different next season.
What should we expect from the -Chip Kelly pairing? Asked ESPN NFL analyst Dan Graziano.
"The Raiders acquired Smith, the well-traveled veteran quarterback, from the Seahawks in one of the sneaky-strong moves of the offseason. Based on the way he played the past couple of seasons in Seattle, Smith is probably the best QB addition any team made this spring or summer. Kelly, making his return to the NFL as Raiders' offensive coordinator, has hit it off early with his new QB, with whom he's apparently had a relationship for some time. And coach Pete Carroll was the Seahawks' coach when Smith took over the starting QB job from Russell Wilson and outplayed everyone's expectations.
This AFC West division had three playoff teams last season, and all three of them seem to be better this year, so it's an uphill climb for the Raiders. But don't be surprised if they make it tough on the teams that finished in front of them last year."
Go follow our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to talk this story!
Also find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr to talk the offseason!