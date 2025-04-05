REPORT: Raiders Top DI Targets Ranked
The Las Vegas Raiders have a strong interior defensive line, boasting talents such as Adam Butler, Christian Wilkins, and others.
Expect the Silver and Black to look for youth through the NFL Draft, which will give them high-ceilings and long-term viability.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema recently ranked the best available, and it could be a blueprint for the Raiders in the draft.
1. Mason Graham, Michigan
Sikkema: "Graham has shorter-than-ideal arms for an NFL interior defensive lineman, but outside of that, there is a lot to love. He is fast, violent and relentless, and he can stop the run with great strength. He brings a high floor at all times and a high ceiling in flashes as a 3-technique defensive tackle for a 4-3 front."
2. Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Sikkema: "Grant brings a rare combination of quickness and size to the nose tackle position. He has the strength to dominate single blocks and hold up against doubles. When he's in attack mode, he is an imposing player — I just wish we saw that aggressive mindset more consistently."
3. Walter Nolen, Mississippi
Sikkema: "Nolen isn't the most polished interior defender, but he might be among the most physically gifted. If he continues to grow in his pre-snap plan and hand usage, he can be an impactful, versatile defensive tackle with a high floor due to his strength in run defense."
4. Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Sikkema: "Harmon has just one year of notable production, but that season showcased a player with a high football IQ, consistent competitiveness and NFL-level quickness. He can be an effective 3-technique defensive lineman for an even front."
5. Darius Alexander, Toledo
Sikkema: "Alexander was lightly recruited and was a late bloomer in college football (will be 25 in his rookie season), but his measurables and strength are NFL-caliber. He is a contributing NFL defensive lineman at worst due to his strength profile, with starting caliber impact potential in odd and even fronts."
6. T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
Sikkema: "Sanders is a true 3-technique who wins with linear and lateral quickness to shoot gaps and disrupt. He must improve his hand precision and play strength to be a full-time starter. At worst, he is a contributing rotational 3-technique."
7. Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Sikkema: "Williams is a compact and powerful interior defensive lineman who excels at holding the line of scrimmage. His lack of pass-rush production makes nose tackle his best projection, likely as a Day 2 selection."
8. Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
Sikkema: "Turner played at just about every spot on Texas A&M‘s defensive line, thanks to his active, violent hands and unwavering effort. He has some length and overall size limitations but feels like a guy an NFL coaching staff will push for on Day 2 of the draft."
9. Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
Sikkema: "Norman-Lott possesses more NFL potential than his snap counts and stats say; look at his grades and win rates for a clearer picture. He is an athletically gifted, undersized 3-technique who with better hand usage and pass-rush plans can be a contributing starter."
10. CJ West, Indiana
Sikkema: "West is on the shorter side (length) but has good size (mass) and burst as a nose tackle who can have strong reps in run defense and some surprisingly impactful reps as a pass-rusher. If he can keep his pad level down, he can be a contributing rotational player in the NFL, preferably in a 4-3 front."
Don't forget to follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.