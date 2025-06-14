Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Looks Up to Marshawn Lynch
Las Vegas Raiders fans hope they have a franchise cornerstone with running back Ashton Jeanty.
The No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft hopes to carry a Raiders ground game that struggled mightily in 2024. He rushed for over 2,600 yards in his final season at Boise State.
Jeanty knows he still has a long way to go before becoming a star in the NFL. He continues to work on improving his game and striving to be the best version of himself.
In doing so, Jeanty is incorporating elements from current and former players, including Marshawn Lynch, a former Raider.
Obviously, Lynch is more well-known as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, but he is a local legend in Oakland.
There are several elements of Lynch, on and off the field, that are honorable for Jeanty to emulate.
He spoke about looking up to Lynch on the latest episode of Maxx Crosby’s podcast, The Rush.
“When you think of an all-around, complete running back, not just football, but off the field as well, taking advantage of your platform, there are not many more that have done a better job than Marshawn,” said Jeanty. “He’s just a real smart dude. He just came in, handled his business properly, and not only did he do that, but he had fun with it.
I think on the field, just his running style, ‘I’m going to run through your face,’ like he said, I love that. I think every running back should have that. Obviously, every running back doesn’t have the power, but you should just have that mentality that nobody is going to tackle you. It just brings a different level to your game.
Off the field, him making smart moves, taking care of his money, but also building a platform. This man is done playing, but he’s still everywhere doing stuff with the NFL, his own stuff, I even picked his brain on things like that. He sat down and talked to me, so I just have a different level of respect for him.”
Lynch totaled 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons with the Raiders at the end of his career. Raiders fans hope Jeanty can eclipse those numbers in his rookie season.
There are, however, lessons about Lynch’s career and post-career that Jeanty can incorporate and flourish with.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Jeanty here.
You can also follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders, Crosby, and Jeanty.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.