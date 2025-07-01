Will the Miami Dolphins Now Target Michael Mayer?
The Las Vegas Raiders will go into the 2025 NFL season with a much improved offense. One area of the offense that the Raiders will be strong in is their tight group. The Raiders potentially have the best one-two punch at the tight end position in the whole league. They have one of the best tight ends in the league in Brock Bowers, and they have the big and good Michael Mayer.
Those two can give many defenses trouble next season. Especially with a new quarterback in veteran quarterback Geno Smith and also having a new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly, they can take their game to the next level. Kelly can draw up a lot of plays from the 12 personnel. That will be a good package for the Silver and Black next season.
But could a new team show interest in Mayer? The Raiders have gotten calls about Mayer in the past, but no trade has been made. The Dolphins made a trade yesterday that sent their starting tight end to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That can be the driving force for the Dolphins trying to land Mayer.
"One of the tight ends the Dolphins have interest in is Las Vegas Raiders pass-catcherMichael Mayer. Omar Kelly reported that the Dolphins have had their eye on Mayer for a "while." He may be someone to watch as a trade target," said Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports.
"The Raiders selected Mayer with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. In 14 games played as a rookie, he caught 27 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Raiders to utilize the No. 13 overall pick in next year's draft on former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers."
"In 2024, Bowers put together the best season by a rookie tight end in NFL history, as he caught 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns, while Mayer caught 21 passes for 156 yards and zero touchdowns in 11 games played."
"Mayer has two more years remaining on his rookie contract, and is someone who could use a change of scenery. Coming out of Notre Dame, he was compared to NFL legend Jason Witten as a reliable blocker and receiver that could impact a game despite lacking top-end athleticism. However, his career has gotten off to a slow start, as Mayer has crossed 50 yards receiving in just two of his 25 games played."
