Mock Draft: Raiders Help Out Their Offensive Line on Day 2
The Las Vegas Raiders will have nine picks heading into the upcoming NFL draft, making them one of the teams with the highest number of draft picks. With the draft less than two weeks away, one can imagine that John Spytek has a good idea of who they'll take on draft night.
Nothing is guaranteed in the draft as shocking picks get made all the time, but the closest thing to a guarantee for the Raiders is who they'll use their high first-round pick on. It will most likely be Ashton Jeanty, there are too many signs pointing to that conclusion for it not to happen.
With the Raiders taking an offensive playmaker so high in the draft, they pass up on many other positions on their roster that need some help. What would be the best way for them to address their future draft picks if they've selected Jeanty in the first round?
That's the question Mike Renner, a sports writer for CBS Sports, attempts to answer in his latest three-round mock draft. He predicts the Raiders will repeat what they did last year in the draft and take an offensive lineman in the second round with Josh Simmons.
Last year, the Raiders used their first-rounder on Brock Bowers, and in the second round drafted Jackson Powers-Johnson, which worked out perfectly for them. Browers was one of the finalists for OROY and Powers-Johnson looks to be a part of their long-term future.
I would argue this pairing of Jeanty and Simmons in the first two rounds would be better for them than last year because Jeanty and Simmons synergize so well. Jeanty was a monster in college and displayed that he could perform with or without an offensive line consistently blocking for him.
If the Raiders were to draft a competent offensive line around Jeanty, it would give them an offensive identity and a timeline in which their running back develops and grows with their offensive line. Not to mention how much of an ideal scenario this would be for Pete Carroll, who has displayed the most success in offensive schemes with heavy run plays.
Unfortunately for them, Simmons was one of the 17 rookies invited to attend the NFL draft in person, which means the NFL has a lot of faith that he won't make it past the first round. Interestingly enough, Jeanty was invited but Shedeur Sanders wasn't, which further validates how secure the notion is that the Raiders will take Jeanty with the sixth overall pick.
