BREAKING: Raiders Coach Pete Carroll Moments Ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—The Las Vegas Raiders are just under one month away from the NFL Draft and nearly four months from training camp, but don’t tell new Coach Pete Carroll that.
Brimming with the enthusiasm of a teenager, the NFL’s version of the Energizer bunny, Carroll spoke today from the NFL Owners Meetings here at The Breakers in West Palm Beach, Florida, and for over 30 minutes spoke on a myriad of subjects as the NFL media flooded the table of one of their favorite coaches.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Carroll touched on multiple Raider Nation-centric topics.
One thing that stood out was his emphasis that the appeal of the Raiders' job changed dramatically when Mark Davis invited Tom Brady to join the ownership group.
Additionally, Carroll pontificated on his relationship with Brady and his immense commitment to seeing the Silver and Black restored to their once-feared and respected status on the field.
Additionally, Carroll spoke of new General Manager John Spytek and his developing relationship with him.
Carroll discussed Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, free agency, the Maxx Crosby extension, and numerous other issues surrounding the National Football League.
At the NFL Combine, Carroll said of his relationship with Spytek, "Yeah, we're going to be collaborative. We're going to do this thing together. It hasn't been any different in the last 20 years that I've been doing this. To me, I'm using everybody that's around me. They're using me in every way that we possibly can, and we're going to work out our decisions, and that's to draw the best that we have to offer. And that means sometimes you got to discuss hard and long to get to the point, but you’ve got to know when to and when not to. John [Spytek] being in his first time doing this job, in particular, he doesn't come across like he's never done this before. He comes across like he's been around. He's gets it. He has a mentality, he has an approach and an idea of what he's all about. I'm going to make that come to life. I'm going to try to help him in every way I possibly can to be just fully prepared and ready and balanced when he makes the choices in a decision that he makes, that we share it. So it's going to be really a good deal."
Remember to follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr, and never miss another breaking news story again.
Take time to share your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.