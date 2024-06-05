Las Vegas Raiders Insider on Disrespect for Silver and Black QBs and the Future of the NFL
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are experiencing an offseaon in which the entire franchise is engulfed in optimism, as Mark Davis has set the sail of the ship in one direction, led by GM Tom Telesco, and ultimately Coach Antonio Pierce.
That optimism set the groundwork for something special in 2024, and that sense of optimism is prevalent everywhere in the organization.
New Silver and Black safeties coach Gerald Alexander spoke about his relationship with Antonio Pierce, : "Well I've known AP [Antonio Pierce] since our interactions when I was at Cal and he
was at Arizona State, and I obviously respect him not only in his coaching climb, but just him as a player. So, just being a former player, you've looked through the lenses that these guys are currently going through, and there's a certain level of insight that you can kind of relate to them in regards to where they are in their journey and just understanding maybe some of the mistakes and be able to understand how you coach them, but I don't lean on that. It's my job to provide the clarity and development and things like that for their success. So, whether it be me, and obviously with AP, he's done an awesome job in regards to doing the same thing as he's now our leader going forward and just providing that relatability, that example, that push. The things that he provided as a teammate, he's now doing so as the leader of an organization. So, I can appreciate the opportunity to have this opportunity to lead this group."
New linerback coach Mike Caldwell also spoke about Pierce adding,"I think it's important because I feel that I can reach guys. I've sat in those seats; I understand what they're going to go through. And whether it's a football lesson or a life lesson, I think I'm here and AP [Antonio Pierce] is here and we're able to touch the guys where they're at, and other people aren't able to do that. So, I think it's a big plus, and just being here for a short time so far, being able to see the buy-in of the guys, everybody's excited about it. And you can talk about the media and talk about - but when you sit in those chairs, like I have the past few months you really feel it, and it's great to see, great to be here because you know that he's genuine. Like as a player, if you want somebody that trusts you, believes in you and you'll run through a brick wall for him, he has that, and that's what we're building here."
