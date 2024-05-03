M.J. Devonshire Looking Forward to Playing Behind Raiders' Front Seven
Las Vegas Raiders seventh-round pick cornerback M.J. Devonshire was arguably the club's biggest steal of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Both parties are excited for what's to come from the former Pitt cornerback, as he is a perfect fit for Las Vegas' defensive backfield.
On the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Insider Podcast," Devonshire told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. that he "was very excited" when the Raiders drafted him.
"I know that not only do they fit my scheme, but it will be similar to playing at Pitt," Devonshire said. "They have a great front seven, they get after it. Guys like Maxx Crosby and the whole front seven, and they're just getting after the quarterback, and that always is great for a corner. It makes your job so much easier.
"So, just being able to play on such a defense that flies around, and when I watch them, they're having fun. That's the big thing; it just looks like. a brotherhood, and it looks like they're having fun. And that was one of the things that caught my attention like, 'Man, I can't wait to get out there and just have fun and go crazy with the guys.'
"But definitely, it was a great thing to watch and be like, 'Man, these guys do a lot of the things that I used to do in college at my position.' So, it was just exciting that I got the opportunity to play for the Raiders."
For Devonshire, rookie minicamp can't come soon enough.
"It's going to be a great day, just as soon as I get off the plane, it's going to be like Christmas," Devonshire said. "Just being able to fulfill my dream, and [there is] no better place to do it starting in Vegas."
Devonshire comes off a 2023 season in which he was named an All-ACC second-team selection. He started in nine games for Pitt last season, posting 32 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions, one of which he scored on.
Devonshire was Las Vegas' final pick of their 2024 draft class and their second cornerback selection.
You can watch the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast" here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.