Many Raiders Stayed in Las Vegas During Offseason in Preparation for the Season
This offseason has been different for the Las Vegas Raiders for various reasons.
Not only are they ushering in almost an entirely new front office, but they are also coming off a season in which they barely missed the playoffs and many things didn’t go their way. Both reasons have led to more players than normal staying in town to work out together this offseason.
“I've stayed pretty much every offseason out here, and I think it just goes to show how great of a city Vegas is,” said veteran defensive lineman Maxx Crosby when he addressed the media Monday. “I think it also goes to show the strength staff that we have here. Why would you go out and pay thousands of dollars for training when you have some of the best equipment, some of the best food here always available? There's not really anywhere else you would want to go, especially for me. This is awesome. I'm here pretty much 24/7, and I think a lot of guys are recognizing that, too. There's not really anywhere else better you're going to get than this."
Second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell echoed similar sentiments.
"Yeah, definitely people filtering back in,” O’Connell said. “And we had a good group throughout the entire offseason that stayed in Vegas and worked out. But then, obviously, guys coming back, new faces, old faces. So, it's a lot different than college, where you’re with your guys the whole offseason in college. And so, it's been fun to see the guys I haven't seen in a while, fun to be with guys that have been here. But overall, it's been a good experience."
Middle linebacker Robert Spillane solidified himself as a leader on the defense after joining the team last offseason. He says the hard work he saw Crosby and veteran offensive lineman Kolton Miller put in last offseason motivated him.
“Well, for me, it started last year coming into this building,” Spillane said. “Day 1, I got signed to be a Raider, I went to work out, and I started my offseason program at that point when I saw guys like Maxx [Crosby] in there, Kolton Miller, the leaders of the team showing that they're not too big to come in and work every day in the offseason.
“So, that inspired me to stick around here for the majority of the offseason and to encourage other guys to get in the building — free meals, free workouts, like you get to be around the boys. So, I was really proud of the guys that did stick around and showed that they're putting in that work. I know that the guys that went off campus still did their work. They're still putting in that work, but it's always good to be around each other. I think it brings about a level of inspiration."
