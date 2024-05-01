Raiders Gained Versatility on Offensive Line in 2024 NFL Draft
Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft was a big one for the Las Vegas Raiders regarding their needs on the offensive line.
Not only did the Raiders get two solid offensive linemen with Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, but they gained a pair of versatile assets as well.
Powers-Johnson only played center last season, but he's going to be playing guard for Las Vegas, a position he also excelled at while at Oregon.
Glaze, meanwhile, can play either left or right tackle, an important quality for a player joining a position group that may end up looking to move its tackles to different sides of the line.
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco discussed the importance of having versatility on the offensive line when he addressed the media following Day 2 of the draft.
"Certainly on the offensive line, it [versatility] really is important," Telesco said. "It's just really difficult if
you're not a starter - so if you're six, seven or eight or even nine in the offensive line room, if you can only what play one position, it's just really hard to get you dressed on Sundays. Guards have to be able to play tackle or center, tackles have to be able to play guard.
"So, it just helps your flexibility in playing. As we all know, the group you start with, injuries are going to happen and guys are going to have to be able to move to different spots, so the versatility is really important. And then even with Brock Bowers, that's a huge part of this that he can - you saw him, you guys have seen him, he can play some tight end, you can move him out as a big slot, you can put him as a wing, put him in the backfield if you want to. So, that's kind of where the league is right now with some of these guys, but the more versatility the better. It's harder to prepare for that for the opponent."
Offensive line versatility proved to be vital last season when certain players had to move to different spots -- like guard Dylan Parham moving to center in Andre James' absence -- as Las Vegas dealt with injuries throughout the year.
