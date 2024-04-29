Oregon Ducks Johnson Powers-Jackson was Born and Raised a Raider
The Las Vegas Raiders beefed up their offensive line in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Jackson Powers-Johnson out of Oregon with the No. 44 overall selection.
Interestingly, he was announced as a guard when his name was called.
It appears he will move from center to right guard. After having question marks at that spot this offseason, the Raiders are now comfortable on the interior with the second-round rookie and veteran Cody Whitehair, who they signed just a few weeks ago.
Powers-Johnson is already well aware of the history of the Silver and Black. His family grew up Raiders fans, and he has played in Allegiant Stadium and attended a game at Oakland Coliseum.
Powers-Johnson spoke about those memories when he met with the media after becoming a member of the Raiders.
“Yeah, just kind of a wrap-around, full-circle moment,” he said. “My grandparents are from the Bay Area; they grew up huge Raiders fans. So, my great-grandparents and my grandparents grew up having season tickets for 20 years with the Raiders. Huge Raiders fans there. And then also my first ever game going to 49ers-Raiders, going to that game, first-ever NFL game really kind of started the dream for me. And as I said, again, kind of a full circle moment. And getting to play at Allegiant Stadium it was different there. Hopefully going to win a lot more games there. Kind of scored a touchdown there, so definitely a special place for me there, and I’m so excited to play there as many Sundays as I can.”
Powers-Johnson was considered the best center in the draft class, but he said his transition to guard should be seamless.
He plays with a mean streak, always looking to move people in the run game. His tenacity is likely what enticed Coach Antonio Pierce about him.
He should thrive in Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy’s run-heavy system. In his two seasons there, Getsy’s Chicago Bears teams were at the top of the league in rush attempts.
Powers-Johnson perfectly fits the Raiders’ mantra of toughness and relentlessness. He should be comfortable on this offensive line and will wear out opposing defensive linemen.
