Why Recent Raiders Signing Was Mutually Beneficial
The Las Vegas Raiders' new coaching staff has made it more than clear what position groups they value the most. Their recent roster additions and decisions confirm as much.
Raiders' New Addition was Mutual
The Raiders plan to play to their strengths on the defensive side of the ball. Although the Raiders' defensive backfield has several questions surrounding it heading into the season, Las Vegas is confident in their defensive line and linebackers.
Still, the Raiders decided to add to their defense by adding defensive lineman Brennan Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad. Jackson has shown potential but needs to stay healthy. He showed enough during the preseason with the Rams to earn a shot in Las Vegas.
Following his first week with the team, Jackson noted he was confident he would find a home after the Rams cut him and put him on the practice squad. He will likely be given the chance in Las Vegas that he was unlikely to get in Los Angeles.
"I was confident there'd be a landing spot, but obviously it was a whirlwind. Nothing really prepared me for that moment, just to kind of be sitting there wondering what's going to happen, but me and my team were confident, and obviously I'm super blessed to be here," Jackson said.
After getting a quick look at his new teammates and getting a feel of how things are done under Pete Carroll in Las Vegas, Jackson noted he has been impressed with what he has seen so far.
"I think this team is just a really good, cohesive unit. Obviously, we've got a lot of great leadership with Maxx [Crosby] here. Just really excited to learn from him and all the other guys. And I can tell everybody flies around, and competition is a huge thing here, which I love. So, super excited to compete every day and keep earning some trust from the coaches," Jackson said.
"Yeah, I think just coming in, just being a good depth piece right now, but honestly, just every single day, I'm trying to pick up on some new things. Obviously, it's a new scheme, new players. So just every day, just trying to build confidence in them, that they can put me on the field and I'll produce."
