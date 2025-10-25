Mark Davis Taking a Different Approach With Latest Raiders Staff
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in a similar position that they have been trying to get out of since moving to Las Vegas. And that is turning things around and looking like a new team that could be successful.
That has not been the case this season, once again for the Silver and Black. Through seven games, the Raiders are 2-5, and things are going downhill quickly. The Raiders are in their bye week as they try to change things up for the second half of the season.
Head coach Pete Carroll is in his first season with the Raiders, and it is not looking promising so far. He wanted his guys to compete every chance that they got this season. Lately, it has not looked like that as a team. He has to go back to the drawing board during the bye week and find out what players want to be here and which players they need to get rid of. He wants guys who are all the way in and not in the way of the team improving.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Raiders owner Mark Davis and Pete Carroll in a recent episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
Mark Davis Giving It Some Time
"This is an opportunity for the team to get healthy. As well as take a thorough stock of where they are at. The Raiders are 2-5. By almost any and all metrics, this team is worse than they were last season," said Carpenter. "And so, you have to begin to ask yourself some deep questions about the state of the franchise, the direction of the franchise, and you have to start asking yourself some questions about immediacy and repair.
"First of all, people around the team and outside the team have made it very emphatically clear that Mark Davis is not considering the termination of Pete Carroll. And I am going to make this point very clear ... the one consistency for the Raiders has been inconsistency. The Raiders fired everyone, and everything stays the same. Pete Carroll, you are not going to get anyone better than him. And for people who say the game is past him, that is ridiculously ignorant."
