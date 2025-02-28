Podcast: Stafford Picks Rams Over Raiders
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Earlier today, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams met to discuss the future of the Rams Super Bowl winning quarterback.
In that meeting, the two parties were able to have a frank and honest discussion and reached the conclusion that Stafford would get a new deal and remain in Southern California.
Pete Carroll addressed the entire media conglomerate from the NFL Combine podium; below is a partial transcript of that news conference.
Q: How involved is Tom Brady? Is it like every couple of weeks he checks in or is it an everyday thing?
Coach Carroll: "He's available every day. He's available every day, yet he's got a whole other world he's working on. So he consults with us, and he's really tuned in to what's happening, and Johnny [John Spytek] keeps track of him every step of the way, and then I feel free and comfortable to call him and text him at any time, and we're responding regularly. So it's been great. It's amazing. It's hard to imagine, it's hard for anybody to imagine the mentality that Tom [Brady] lives with on a daily basis. He is as competitive as anybody I've ever been around. And obviously he's as competitive as anybody's ever played any game. And he's really clear in his vision that he has for how he will hope to see this go, and how he would like to influence it wherever he can. There's no mistaking it at all. And so I'm proud to represent the way he sees it and the way he thinks and look forward to making him feel real proud of what we're all about."
Q: Patrick Graham is someone that had some opportunities elsewhere, what went behind that decision to make sure that he stayed in Las Vegas?
Coach Carroll: "In putting the staff together, I really wanted to see if I could bring some people that had been with me that I could have background with, that could help me share the ideas and the concepts of what we were going to present. I wanted to get guys that had never been with me before, so they had to learn it with us for a couple reasons. One, I wanted the guys that had been with me to help have to teach those guys and to share with them. And then the third element of it, was to get some guys that had been in the program so that they could give us an advantage, a leg up on the continuity that's necessary. Knowing the players, knowing the system, knowing the division, all of that. So there was really three elements of putting it together. Patrick [Graham] and Robbie Leonard were right at the top of the list to get that done. It's been done. It's working out quite well."
Q: You and John Spytek have talked about the collaborative process, but when it comes to something like veto power have you decided on that?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, we're going to be collaborative. We're going to do this thing together. It hasn't been any different in the last 20 years that I've been doing this. To me, I'm using everybody that's around me. They're using me in every way that we possibly can, and we're going to work out our decisions, and that's to draw the best that we have to offer. And that means sometimes you got to discuss hard and long to get to the point, but you’ve got to know when to and when not to. John [Spytek] being in his first time doing this job, in particular, he doesn't come across like he's never done this before. He comes across like he's been around. He's gets it. He has a mentality, he has an approach and an idea of what he's all about. I'm going to make that come to life. I'm going to try to help him in every way I possibly can to be just fully prepared and ready and balanced when he makes the choices in a decision that he makes, that we share it. So it's going to be really a good deal."
