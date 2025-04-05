NFL Mock Draft: Former RB Thinks Raiders Should Draft Jeanty
The NFL draft is less than a month away, and with it comes increased pressure for teams to figure out who they want to draft. However, for the Las Vegas Raiders, it may not be that difficult of a decision. They've been linked to running back prospect Ashton Jeanty multiple times, across various websites.
It's gotten to the point where General Manager John Spytek's own son has even told him that if he doesn't draft Jeanty sixth overall, he'll walk away from his family. A joke but one that has a certain gravitas surrounding it, as the Raiders cannot fumble their high draft pick.
With their extension of Geno Smith, the expectation is that this team won't be anywhere near four wins again, so it may be a while before they're given a chance to draft a generational talent such as Jeanty again.
Maurice Jones-Drew played running back in the NFL for nearly a decade, now serving as an analyst for the NFL. He has only released one mock draft, and in it, he believes the Raiders shouldn't overthink it and draft Jeanty.
"I view Jeanty as a generational player at the running back position. Knowing how much Pete Carroll's teams have relied on the run game over the years, I don't think he'll hesitate if he has the chance to land a workhorse back", said Jones-Drew.
The Raiders desperately need help in their ground game, who better than the Boise State star who almost won the Heisman trophy? Though their wide receiver room could still use some help, this pick would overall improve their offense on many fronts.
Though not widely regarded as a running back with much passing upside, the Raiders can utilize screens to get Jeanty in open space, where he'll be able to rack up plenty of yards and do damage against the opposing team's defenses.
It also gives the passing game some leeway, as they have a reliable workhorse running back that can take the majority of snaps and have the defense respecting both the run and the pass. Also, with their signing of Raheem Mostert in free agency, having him as their backup vastly improves their depth at the position.
