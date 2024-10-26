2nd Worst in the NFL in This Category, Raiders Must Improve
Before Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs intercepted Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in last week’s loss, the Raiders were tied for last in the turnover category. This combined with the offense’s ineptitude has left the Raiders with the worst turnover differential in the National Football League.
While there are many things that factor into why the Raiders are near the bottom of the league in forced turnovers, it is an area the Raiders undoubtedly need to improve in. Forcing turnovers are always important, as it gives a team’s offense extra possessions. However, forcing turnovers become even more important when a team’s offense struggles to move the ball and score points.
The Raiders improved in the category last season, especially after Raiders coach Antonio Pierce took over. However, this season, things just have not gone the Silver and Black’s way. Pierce believes turnovers come in bulk and the Raiders’ luck will turn around soon.
"Yeah, I think it always happens in bunches,” Pierce said. “And I'll be honest, even when I took over, we weren't doing that at that time, right? We wasn't getting no turnovers. And we go into a couple games, get five, get three, get two. They come in bunches, right? So last week, great job with the tipped ball Nate [Hobbs], wish we could have scored there.
“We talked about tackling, so you didn't see the guys punching as much. But now you've got to start putting that all together, right? We're doing a better job the last couple weeks of tackling. If you got the opportunities to punch the ball, you do it."
Pierce emphasized that forcing turnovers is a mindset more than anything else. He noted that the plays are there to be made, but it is up to the players to make them.
“If you got opportunities make a play on the ball, you do it," Pierce said. "And that's what we're always encouraging. But sometimes, when you just watch film, they're just not there, and sometimes you just got to go hunt for it, right?
“If you really want to go get the ball, you go get the damn ball. If you want something, like if I want your water bottle, I'm going to take your water bottle. You might have a problem with that, and then that's where football comes into it right? So, like we talked to our guys man, sometimes you could talk about it, other times you just could go do it, and hopefully we can do it."
Forcing turnovers was a large part of the reason the Raiders went 5-4 over the second half of last season. Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs would be an ideal time for the Raiders defense to start new trend.
