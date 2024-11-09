3 Key Raiders To Watch After Trade Deadline
The Las Vegas Raiders ultimately decided to stand pat at the NFL trade deadline, meaning they will have to make do with their roster for the rest of the way in 2024.
The Raiders probably wouldn't have added anyone anyway, as there was more of a chance they were going to be sellers than anything else. Regardless, they do have some interesting pieces on the roster to monitor the rest of the way this season.
Here are three players to keep an eye on throughout the back half of the campaign.
Jakorian Bennett, CB
The Raiders have a trio of interesting cornerbacks in Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett, the latter of whom is now in his second NFL season.
But here's the thing: Hobbs will be a free agent this March, and Las Vegas may not be able to retain him. That will open the door for Bennett to secure a larger role next season.
The 24-year-old has been solid this year, having logged 26 tackles and eight passes defended heading into Week 10.
Bennett is on a very affordable contract through 2026, so he'll likely be around for quite a bit. He has a chance to make a very strong impression over these next eight games.
Ramel Keyton, WR
When the Raiders traded wide receiver Davante Adams last month, it opened the door for other Las Vegas playmakers to get some shine.
While Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker are clearly the top two receivers on the Raiders, the depth behind them is very questionable.
Enter Ramel Keyton, who made his presence in the NFL known with a beautiful one-handed grab in a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers but has been largely forgotten since.
Keyton has logged just one catch for seven yards this season, with that reception coming last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.
But with the Raiders looking for emerging offensive talents, Keyton could get more looks down the stretch. Just 24 years old, Keyton absolutely has potential.
Charles Snowden, DE
Maxx Crosby leads Las Vegas with 14 quarterback hits. But who is second on the Raiders in that category? Charles Snowden, with six.
Snowden is certainly not a household name, but he has posted 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the year and has quietly emerged as a legitimate presnce in the trenches for the squad.
The 26-year-old went undrafted and landed with the Chicago Bears in 2021. He didn't play a single snap for anyone in 2022 or 2023, but joined the Raiders' practice squad right before this season started and was then elevated to the active roster on Sept. 7.
All of that, and he managed to secure a starting spot along Las Vegas' defensive line.
Snowden was solid at the University of Virginia, amassing 16 sacks over four seasons. Perhaps he could develop into a serious pass-rushing threat for the Raiders.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.