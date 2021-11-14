Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson Return for Week 10

The two quarterbacks, the Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers and Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson will face off in an NFC showdown.

Sunday's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks will feature the return of both star quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.

Rodgers missed last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to COVID, while Wilson has been out since Week 5 with a finger injury.

It'll be a relief for two franchises that rely heavily on their Pro-Bowl quarterbacks.

Rodgers has averaged 236.8 passing yards per game so far this season and has a QB rating of 105.7. Wilson, on the other hand, averaged 239.2 passing yards through five games with a QB rating of 125.3. He leads the league in adjusted yards gained per pass attempt with 10.8.

For the 7-2 Packers, this game doesn't hold as much value in the grand scheme of things, but for Seattle, a victory could very well ignite a turnaround for its season.

Backup QB Geno Smith has stepped up during Wilson's absence, but the eight-year veteran was only able to attain one victory as the starter. The win came last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars when Smith threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Filling in for Rodgers was rookie backup QB Jordan Love. He threw for 190 yards and a TD in the loss to Kansas City.

It should be an exciting game for the two NFC teams, as both organizations have felt the negative effects of the absence of their star quarterbacks.

The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday in Green Bay. The Packers will look to add to their win total as they pursue the top spot in the NFC.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter