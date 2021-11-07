Adrian Peterson Joins Tennessee Titans Active Roster

The Tennessee Titans added veteran running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad on Tuesday. But as of Friday, the seven-time Pro Bowler is already on the team's active roster.

Tennessee took a big hit this week when it was announced that star running back Derrick Henry would undergo foot surgery that will keep him off the field for an unknown period of time.

In the meantime, the Titans will have to look elsewhere in their backfield, and Peterson might be the guy who has to be depended on.

The running back's last stint was with Detroit in 2020, where he made 10 starts and scored seven touchdowns.

Prior to Detroit, Peterson played for two seasons with the Washington Redskins, and he also was a New Orleans Saint and an Arizona Cardinal during the 2017 season.

The NFL All-2010s Team honoree spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings.

As a rookie, Peterson led the league in rushing yards per game with 95.8 and went on to do it again his second season, averaging 110. He also won the rushing title that season, an accomplishment he would go on to do again in 2012 and 2015.

In 2012, Peterson won the league MVP award. He was the last non-QB to win the honor.

The 36-year-old is certainly not the dominant back he once was, but he still adds value to a Titans team that is in need of a spark in its backfield.

Peterson brings experience and many years of knowledge of the game to Tennessee's offense.

