Two Notable Raiders Named AFC Players of the Week

Two Las Vegas Raiders, DE Maxx Crosby and K Daniel Carlson have been named the AFC Players of the Week.

The season’s first player to receive the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award was Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, Maxx Crosby.

Crosby closed out the Raiders' regular season by winning the award again for his winning performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Pro Bowler recorded six tackles, three tackles for losses, three passes defended, and two sacks in Las Vegas’ 35-32 victory in overtime over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

This is the third Defensive Player of the Week award for Crosby, and his fourth overall Player of the Week award, after earning a Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 17 in 2020.

Crosby’s three defensive Player of the Week awards are tied for the most-ever by a Raiders player and he is the first Raider to earn the honor multiple times in a season since Khalil Mack in 2016.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second straight week.

Carlson converted all five of his field-goal attempts – from 24, 31, 40, 47, and 52 yards, both extra-point attempts. His 47-yarder was the game-winner last Sunday, which clinched a playoff berth for the Silver and Black.

This is the sixth Special Teams Player of the Week award for Carlson and fourth this season.

Carlson’s latest award made him the NFL’s first kicker ever to win four Player of the Week awards in one season.

His six Player of the Week awards ranks second-most by a Raiders kicker, trailing only Sebastian Janikowski (seven).



A strong finish to both players that capped off an incredible regular season, and will only carry the momentum over to the playoffs.

