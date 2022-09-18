AFC West Breakdown Ahead of Raiders-Cardinals

Unfortunately for the Las Vegas Raiders, a tight Week 1 loss already set them back in the race for the AFC West title.

Of course, there is a whole lot more football left to play, and one game certainly will not determine the Silver and Black's division fate.

The Los Angeles Chargers came out and avenged their 2021-22 regular season finale loss that ended their season and sent Las Vegas to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert put on a show as he typically does, throwing for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

He continued his dominance in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, but a rib injury suffered by the young quarterback late in the game was the worst thing that could have come out of what was Los Angeles' first loss of the season.

Herbert's availability for next week is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs continue to prove themselves as the team to beat in the division.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes put on an outstanding display against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, throwing for 360 yards and five touchdowns in Kansas City's dominant 44-21 win.

He and the Chiefs turned around to take down what looks to be the early division challenger in the Chargers, as they took their first lead of Thursday's contest in the fourth quarter while holding off Los Angeles in the clutch.

Kansas City is the first AFC West team to have earned two wins.

The Denver Broncos are the only team left in the division to have not yet faced an AFC West rival.

Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos traveled to the former Super Bowl champ's old stomping grounds, Lumen Field, to face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

It was the veteran quarterback's first chance to begin a new chapter after a 10-year career with Seattle, but unfortunately for him and Denver, that opportunity would come up just short when the Broncos missed a 64-yard field goal that would have won the game.

Denver and Las Vegas will each look to earn its first wins today and get on the board in the quest for the division title.

