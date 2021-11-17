AFC West Week 11 Preview

Kansas City Chiefs takes a complete 180 with its new spot at the top of the division.

Every AFC West team except for the Kansas City Chiefs lost its Week 10 matchup on Sunday. The division now has one of the tightest races in the NFL. Here's what to look for next week:

Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs

There's no doubting that former MVP Patrick Mahomes has heard the negative outside noise this season. That was made clear on Sunday in Kansas City's 41-14 routing of the Raiders when the quarterback threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns.

The Chiefs recorded 29 first downs. Aside from their outstanding offensive display, the rushing defense was also a tremendous factor in the contest, as it allowed Las Vegas to rush for just 50 yards.

After losing to Denver in Week 9, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back with a dominant offensive performance of their own, handling the Atlanta Falcons 43-3. Dallas held Atlanta to just one out of 11 third-down conversions.

Get your popcorn ready; this showdown between two teams that are fresh off of very impressive offensive outings could very likely be one of the best games this NFL season.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles comes off a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings. A push for a fourth-quarter rally was unsuccessful as the Chargers were held to just a field goal in the final quarter, ultimately losing 27-20.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, the Steelers are coming off a tie against the worst team in the league in the Detroit Lions, who still remain winless. It will be the perfect opportunity for the Chargers to bounce back and regain the top spot in the division with a good chance that Kansas City falls to its 7-2 opponent on Sunday.

