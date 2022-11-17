AFC West Week 11 Preview: Raiders-Broncos, Chiefs-Chargers

An AFC West matchup will be taking place for the first time in over a month this weekend, and fans will even be treated to watching not only one, but two head-to-head contests.

The Kansas City Chiefs still lead the division with a 7-2 record, while the Los Angeles Chargers are beginning to fall behind after their loss to the San Francisco 49ers set them back to 5-4.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders each still sit well below .500 records, with both teams in desperate need of a win this week.

Here's what to look for in this Sunday's games:

Raiders at Broncos

Las Vegas won the last matchup at Allegiant Stadium back on Oct. 2, but the team has fallen well under the radar since.

Denver will be entering the matchup coming off a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the team's fifth loss in its last six games.

The Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs may have to rely heavily on the run in this divisional matchup, as Denver leads the league in fewest passing yards allowed per game (174.4).

While any hopes for a playoff berth are all but out of the picture for Las Vegas, for the sake of team morale and pride within the franchise, the Raiders need a win Sunday, and another one against one of its biggest rivals will make it all the more meaningful.

Chiefs at Chargers

This meeting in Week 2 came down to the wire, with Kansas City coming away with the field-goal win.

You can bet Los Angeles wants nothing more than to make a statement in this primetime matchup, hoping to avenge the early-season loss and move up in the division standings.

Both teams continue to be top-five passing offenses, with Kansas City leading the league with 313.9 passing yards per game.

This game is certainly looking like it should be another epic showdown.

