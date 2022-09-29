AFC West Week 4 Preview: Broncos Prepare For First Divisional Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders will play their second game of the preseason when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Silver and Black (0-3) still seek their first win of the season, while Denver (2-1) already has two victories under its belt heading into what will be its first divisional matchup this season.

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes. It doesn't get much better than that. This will be the first matchup between the two teams since Super Bowl LV when Tampa Bay won it all.

The Chiefs were handed their first loss last week in Indianapolis, as the Colts were able to hold off Kansas City in the fourth quarter and score the game-winning touchdown in the final 30 seconds of the contest.

Tampa Bay comes off a loss of its own in similar heartbreaking fashion, having lost to quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The Buccaneers were limited to just 12 points in the matchup, a low point that certainly should not carry over into this week.

This should be anticipated as a battle in the air between two of the best quarterbacks in the game.

The matchup is set to take place in Tampa Bay, but due to Hurricane Ian, it could very well be changed to a neutral site.

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

This game will be a great opportunity for Los Angeles to get back on track, as the Chargers have dropped two-straight, including a humiliating 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Houston remains winless after losing to a game-ending field goal against the Chicago Bears last week.

The Texans are near the bottom of the league in total offense, which should come as a relief for a Chargers team that has given up an average of 350.7 yards per game thus far.

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

If the Raiders want to prove they still have a shot in this division, a win at home against the Denver Broncos is all but a must.

Denver is playing good football, but nothing Las Vegas cannot handle, especially in front of its home crowd.

All of the Raiders' three losses have been close games, which makes for a deceiving winless record.

Their defense will be crucial in this contest, as that area of their game has been the liability through the first three weeks.

This game should tell a lot about what the identity of this team will be going forward.

